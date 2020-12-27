For soccer fans, it’s time to learn more about ESPN Plus, who are currently the U.S. sports broadcaster who has the most number of rights to soccer leagues and competitions from around the world.

ESPN+ is the sports giant’s own video streaming subscription service. Based out of Bristol, Connecticut, and 80% owned by the Walt Disney Company, ESPN+ has quickly grown into one of the premier sports streaming amenities. For soccer fans specifically, the variety and quality of competitions that the company streams just can’t be beat.

About ESPN Plus

History of ESPN+

Although launched in 2018, ESPN has been streaming live sports via ESPN360.com (later called ESPN3) for over 15 years. The previous iterations of the company’s on-demand video streaming were accessed only with a regular cable/satellite plan. However, ESPN+ is now an over-the-top streaming service, which obviously cannot be used without a subscription directly to ESPN+. This means that die-hard sports fans will have to pay for both a cable/satellite/streaming service and ESPN+ to receive everything that ESPN offers.

During its original release, the streaming service was launched with mostly similar content to what we currently see today. However, ESPN+ has made some very good acquisitions in their first few years of operation. American Athletic Conference college games (2019), World TeamTennis (2019), the PGA Championship (2020), Bundesliga (2020), and Big 12 Conference college games (2020) have been among the most significant additions to the service’s lineup.

Current programming available on ESPN+

Along with a plethora of live soccer matches (we’ll get to that in a minute), ESPN+ also has Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, PGA golf, UFC, boxing, tennis, as well as college basketball, football, lacrosse, and softball. However, there is much more content than just live sports on this streaming service.

ESPN+ also streams original shows such as Peyton’s Place with Peyton Manning, Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg, The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry, Ariel and The Bad Guy with Ariel Helwani, Detail with Pau Gasol, and more. The mammoth sports network’s streaming service also allows access to the entire 30 for 30 documentary library (they’re phenomenal if you have yet to check them out).

Soccer leagues/competitions on ESPN+

LaLiga, MLS (out of market games), USL Championship, U.S. Open Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, FA Community Shield, Women’s FA Community Shield, Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Eredivisie, Danish Superliga, Sweden’s Allsvenskan, Australian A-League, FFA Cup, Chinese Super League, Indian Super League, Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, and International Champions Cup.

Streaming service: ESPN+ Genre: Sports Looking to watch soccer online from your office, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

ESPN+ pricing

For new subscribers, ESPN+ costs $5.99 per month. The company also has the option to pay a $49.99 annual fee to help consumers save about 30% off of the monthly price.

Along with these two options, ESPN+ can also be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ for just $13.99 per month.

If you already have ESPN+, you can upgrade to the Disney+ bundle to add Hulu and Disney+.

How to stream ESPN+

Streaming ESPN+ can be done using PC/Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Roku, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV, and XBOX One/SeriesX/S.

Have any questions about ESPN Plus? Let us know in the comments section below.