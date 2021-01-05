Australia and New Zealand’s top-flight domestic league features twelve teams from across the region. For viewers in the United States, the games are streamed live, often in the middle of the night (our time) due to the time zone differences. Make sure you don’t miss a match by bookmarking our A-League TV schedule, and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.

It was 2018 when ESPN+ acquired the U.S. rights to the A-League in an announcement that also included the Eredivisie and Chinese Super League. However, that deal ended in 2021.

A-League TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Most seasons, YouTube carry up to 140 Hyundai A-League matches from October through to May and at least 17 A-League Women matches will be streamed from October through to February.

