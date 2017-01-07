If you’re trying to find where to watch Serie A on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.
Although the Serie A doesn’t have the amount of fans as England’s Premier League or Spain’s La Liga, there are still plenty of Italian soccer fans here in America. Clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma have a very significant following around the world. In fact, two Italian clubs (Juventus and Milan) rank in the top 10 of Facebook “likes” among soccer clubs worldwide. Here in the US, there are multiple ways to get your Italian soccer fix.
Where to watch Serie A on US TV
BeIN SPORTS has the exclusive English-language and Spanish-language television rights for Serie A matches here stateside.
The relatively new sports channel (created in 2012) won the contract to air the Italian league’s matches here in America three years ago, as the Qatari-based company outbid GolTV, the television channel in which used to air live Serie A and La Liga matches.
While beIN SPORTS is not as widely available on cable/satellite lineups as networks such as ESPN and FOX Sports 1 and 2, the channel can be added to most TV providers for a small monthly fee. BeIN SPORTS is also available with fuboTV, a legal streaming provider that works with Roku, Mac, iPad/iPhone, PC and Android devices. Plus, PS Vue, Sling TV and YipTV make beIN SPORTS available, just to name a few streaming services. Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial to its streaming service.
Another option to consider is Sling World Sports, which is a paired-down version of Sling TV that features beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and Willow TV (for cricket fans). Sling World Sports is available for just $10 per month after their 7-day free trial.
Recently, other than 1-2 high profile Serie A games each weekend on beIN SPORTS, more of the live Serie A games have been featured on beIN SPORTS Connect. Their beIN SPORTS Connect service works much like NBCSN’s online service, in that you must already have their normal television package and authenticate your cable/satellite provider information to use the service on your laptop/phone/tablet.
beIN SPORTS Connect offers 9+ streaming channels of overflow games.
By subscribing to both beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, you’ll ensure that you’ll have access to most of the Serie A games that are televised each season.
To get beIN SPORTS Connect, visit beinsportsconnect.tv and sign in with your login (if your TV provider is one of the small number listed). Or if your TV provider doesn’t make beIN SPORTS Connect available (or you’re a cord cutter), fuboTV provides access to beIN SPORTS Connect via their streaming service.
fuboTV offers access to beIN SPORTS Connect streams via the signup page (watch the video below for step-by-step instructions).
Concentrating on Serie A clubs teams for a minute, AS Roma’s programming airs in two-hour blocks each week on regional affiliate Comcast SportsNet markets in California, Chicago, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Northwest and Philadelphia.
The programming, which is produced out of the Roma Studio at Trigoria – AS Roma’s training facility in Rome – includes Roma Now, a 30-minute lifestyle show, and Roma Match of the Week, a full replay show of Roma’s most recent Serie A match.
Last but not least, the Coppa Italia, an Italian knockout tournament, is also available on the beIN SPORTS network (although the French and Spanish cup matches can supersede the Italian competition occasionally).
If you have questions about where to watch Serie A on US TV, let us know in the comments section below.
Radio coverage
Avid radio listeners can tune into channel 85 on SiriusXM to find Serie A coverage, both for live matches and weekly commentary of the Italian league. AS Roma fans can also check out Roma Radio on the TuneIn app.
Finally, if you want to interact with fellow soccer fans while watching your favorite Italian club’s matches you could always find a local pub in or near your area. Many club websites provide a list of official sports bars here in America which show most, if not all, of that team’s matches (Note: If you happen to be in New York City, Smithfield Hall airs many Serie A games).
