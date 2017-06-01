Most popular Premier League clubs on US television based on average viewership

Liverpool Football Club is the most popular Premier League team on US television.
That’s according to research generated by @US_Spurs that has averaged all of the viewership numbers from their TV appearances during the 2016/17 season. The Reds averaged 481,943 viewers for the 36 matches that were broadcast live on US television.
Every Premier League match is shown live via the NBC Sports App, but not every single match is shown on television unless a TV provider offers Premier League Extra Time.
In the 2016/17 Premier League season, Manchester United was the only club that had every single match televised live in the United States (not factoring in Premier League Extra Time).
While Liverpool and Manchester United did well in the average TV viewership, West Ham ended up with a better average viewership than Tottenham Hotspur. But the Lilywhites had 13 more games than the Hammers that were televised, thus not being an apples-to-apples comparison.
Here’s the list of the most popular Premier League clubs on US television during the 2016/17 season:
|Ranking
|Club
|# of US broadcasts
|Avg. US viewers
|1
|Liverpool
|36
|481,943
|2
|Man City
|31
|476,967
|3
|Man United
|38
|469,514
|4
|Arsenal
|32
|436,290
|5
|West Ham
|18
|434,647
|6
|Spurs
|31
|429,100
|7
|Chelsea
|36
|427,571
|8
|Leicester
|21
|359,100
|9
|Southampton
|21
|338,400
|10
|West Brom
|14
|333,923
|11
|Bournemouth
|17
|331,000
|12
|Hull
|19
|324,667
|13
|Burnley
|16
|315,000
|14
|Everton
|26
|305,440
|15
|Middlesbrough
|19
|299,667
|16
|Sunderland
|18
|277,118
|17
|Crystal Palace
|24
|263,609
|18
|Stoke
|16
|259,533
|19
|Swansea
|24
|253,783
|20
|Watford
|19
|223,500
HT @Spurs_US
West Ham had higher viewership than Chelsea. I find that hard to believe.
West Ham had fewer games televised but almost a quarter of them were on the NBC network.
22% of West Ham’s games were on the NBC network, while only 13% of Chelsea games were on the same NBC over-the-air network.
That’s not smart.
Seems like Prem League ratings in the US have plateaued, not sure if fans are watching other leagues and have become bored with Prem League. It has not been a great product and no super teams or players like Real Madrid, Bayern or even PSG/Juve
Maybe it’s just that too many miserable West Ham games have been on in the prime U.S. 12:30 ET (typically) NBC slot? (No offense to the Hammers; it’s just that they were part of many a non-compelling game this year.)
Seems like a lot of the best games of the season were on early, at least compared to the past few seasons. The North London Derby was at what, 7:30, which is too damn early on a weekend for most non-hardcore viewers…and that’s on the east coast! We’re talking 4:30 a.m. in places like Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. So by emphasizing viewing slots for countries in other parts of the world (primarily Asia), numbers here in the U.S. have taken a hit.
nah what really happened is Sky and BT switched rights in the UK so Sky now has the noon game and BT has the 5:30 game. Since Sky has first pick and always wants the best games no matter what and they want to market to Asia like you said most of the good games that would have aired at 12:30 ET last year now are in the early slot
Probably a combination of
1) Lack of ability of the top teams to maintain excellence over a multi year period. This is a blessing and a curse as it makes the league more “competitive,” but a team like Chelsea winning the premier league then being mid-table is unusual for soccer fans
2) Suboptimal scheduling of games. Too many 7:30 AM games on Sunday, too few marquee teams at 12:30 on NBC
3) US casual interest in soccer generally may have faded since the 2014 world cup. Uneven performances of US soccer since then may not be pulling in the average fan. Not sure if the 2018 Russia World Cup will help much in this regard due to time zone, political division, etc
4) Lack of “stars” in the premier league. No Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar. Rooney is done. The biggest stars in the league are probably Alexis, Pogba, Harry Kane and maybe Lukaku, and those guys don’t resonante all that well in the US yet
please, the EPL is by far the better league of the boring ass bundesliga (a one horse race) and La liga (a two horse race) …give me ANY EPL game over any other european league game anytime
UEFA Champions League remains the best product.
Big club vs big club from the quarterfinal round onward.
Billion-dollar starting XI vs Billion-dollar starting XI
Bigger-than-life global icons go at each other.
Nothing else comes close.
EPL ratings are down 18% from last year and the lowest they’ve been since moving to NBC. Why no write-up on this like you’d do with MLS?
http://awfulannouncing.com/nbc/viewership-2016-17-premier-league-season-lowest-since-moving-nbc.html
Hi Tom, we covered it in detail on one of our most recent podcasts at https://worldsoccertalk.com/podcasts/premier-league-tv-viewing-numbers-plateauing-us-world-soccer-talk-podcast/ Plus we mentioned it in our latest post at http://worldsoccertalk.com/2017/06/01/top-10-watched-premier-league-games-us-television-201617-season/
Oh my god, Everton.