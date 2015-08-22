Check out our guide on where to find soccer on US TV and Internet.

Never before have soccer fans in the United States been given so much access to live soccer on television and the Internet. On average each week, there are more than 70 professional soccer games beamed across the United States, but navigating through the options to find them can be an overwhelming task if you don’t know where to go.

In fact, it’s far easier to find illegal streams of games than it is legal ones, which is why we’re here to make it easier for you to find legal options to watch games. No malware, pop-up ads nor piracy. Instead, you get information on how to watch games legally without a keylogger stealing your passwords and bank details.

For the past 10 years, World Soccer Talk has been reporting on all of the legal methods of watching the beautiful game. Through our research and interviews with executives at the different sports networks, we’ve compiled the most comprehensive guide to provide soccer fans with all of the information they need to watch their favorite team, league and sport.

