Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO England vs Belgium
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Tuesday, March 26, 2024
WHERE ViX (Spanish-language) and Channel 4 (English-language)
Photo credit: Imago