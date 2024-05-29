Poland head coach Michal Probierz has officially unveiled the team’s provisional squad for Euro 2024. The manager selected 29 players in his latest roster, but the squad must be reduced ahead of the tournament. Nevertheless, all of the players get a chance to impress the manager during two friendly matches.

Probierz will first lead Poland against Ukraine on June 7. The Eagles are then playing Turkey three days later. Both of these exhibition matches are in Warsaw, Poland’s capital. Following the two fixtures, Probierz will have to cut at least three players from his roster.

Star Barca striker to lead Poland at the upcoming tournament

In Germany, star striker Robert Lewandowski leads Poland in what may be his last international tournament. The current Barcelona star is already his country’s most decorated player in the history of the national team at the age of 35. Lewandowski has collected the most ever appearances (148) and most goals (82) for Poland. Both records are currently top of the list by a significant margin.

Along with the legendary center forward, Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik and former AC Milan star Krzysztof Piatek will give Probierz some serious firepower up front. Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski has also been included in the provisional squad as well.

Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, and Jakub Moder will likely lead Poland’s formidable midfield. The first two stars are undoubtedly the top two available players for Probierz in the middle of the pitch. Moder, on the other hand, has made a solid impression with Premier League side Brighton.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior also headlines a relatively strong Polish defense. The versatile center-back filled in quite well for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta throughout the current campaign. According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old defender is now the most valuable player in Probierz’s squad.

Aston Villa defender left off of roster due to injury

One player who will miss a chance to feature at Euro 2024 for Poland, however, will be Matty Cash. The Aston Villa right-back was born in England but qualifies for the Polish team through his mother. Cash would have been included in the latest squad if not for picking up a recent calf injury.

Following their two aforementioned friendlies, Poland will begin their Euro 2024 with a tough test against the Netherlands on June 16th. The two teams are featured in Group D at the competition alongside France and Austria.

Provisional Poland squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Monaco), Oliwier Zych (Puszcza Niepołomice – on loan from Aston Villa).

Defenders

Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Tymoteusz Puchacz (1. FC Kaiserslautern), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli).

Midfielders

Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge), Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Forwards

Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor), Karol Swiderski (Verona), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karol Swiderski (Verona).

PHOTOS: IMAGO