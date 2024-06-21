FIFA’s reformulated Club World Cup has hit yet another snag. The governing body of the sport previously revealed that the competition would expand from seven teams to 32. The changes were made ahead of the 2025 version of the tournament here in the United States.

This decision, however, has been met with intense backlash from players, coaches, and club officials. Unions for the players set to feature at the competition recently announced plans to sue FIFA over the alterations. Along with creating more matches, the governing body is also moving the Club World Cup to the summer. FIFPro, the union involved in the lawsuit, currently represents around 65,000 professional players around the world.

FIFA may be soon walking away from Apple negotiations

As well as possibly battling players in a courtroom, FIFA is also now having issues with Apple. It was previously revealed that the governing body and streaming service were deep in discussions regarding a partnership. A potential deal would see Apple become the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Nevertheless, these talks are breaking down.

Apple reportedly valued a partnership with FIFA at around $1 billion. This massive fee, however, is about a quarter of the value that the governing body was seeking. FIFA would use funds created in a deal with any broadcaster to help pay clubs to play at the competition.

As a result of the deadlock, Bloomberg is now reporting that FIFA has already contacted Club World Cup teams regarding the problem. Officials are asking these clubs if they would accept lower fees to feature at the tournament.

Not only may the governing body have to take less broadcasting money, but they could completely walk away from the talks with Apple. The aforementioned news outlet also claims that FIFA is already mulling the idea of working with regional broadcasters instead.

Apple deal for Club World Cup would potentially benefit MLS

Bloomberg contacted a FIFA representative regarding the issue. The spokesperson claimed “many” broadcasters want to obtain television rights to the upcoming tournament. Due to this interest, FIFA is keeping its options open at the moment.

“FIFA is fully confident and convinced of the commercial and sporting success of the new competition,” the rep told the news outlet. “FIFA is in regular and productive dialogue with the key counterparties involved including prospective venues, media and commercial partners, and of course the clubs themselves.”

Although Apple’s deal with FIFA may soon be falling apart, an agreement between the two sides would potentially help Major League Soccer. If a deal happens, Apple could use the Club World Cup to help gain subscribers to MLS Season Pass. Obtaining the Club World Cup could bring a whole new soccer audience to the streaming service. It would also allow Apple to cross-sell both competitions to each set of fans.

Along with MLS, the American tech company previously purchased streaming rights for Major League Baseball games as well. Nevertheless, the latter deal is only for select matchups.

