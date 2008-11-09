We’re proud to bring you the Toby Charles interview we’ve been wanting to share with you for years.

After searching for two years to locate him, World Soccer Talk has found Toby Charles and has interviewed the football commentating legend about the impact he’s had on viewers in North America, his memories of German soccer, his thoughts about Martin Tyler, who his famous cousins were, his favorite Bundesliga team and much more.

The host and commentator of the show, which ran from 1976 to 1988 on PBS stations in the United States, is one of the pioneers for soccer in the United States. Ask the majority of soccer fans who grew up with the sport in the late 70s and early 80s, and you’ll hear stories of nostalgia about Toby Charles, his voice and the brilliant one hour show that used to air on early Saturday mornings.

For me personally, whenever I watched Soccer Made In Germany hosted by Toby Charles, I was always fascinated by his unique accent as well as the way he was so passionate about his commentary and the way he accentuated team names such as Borussia Monchengladbach which seemed very foreign in the late 1970s and early 80s.

Little did I know at the time that Toby is Welsh, like me. And that he’s related to two famous Swansea City footballers — Mel Charles and Jeremy Charles.

Thirteen years after conducting the interview, I learned that the person who helped set up the Toby Charles interview for me through the BigSoccer message board was none other than German football commentator Phil Bonney. It wasn’t until the year 2020 that I discovered who that anonymous person was that I communicated with on BigSoccer from 2006 to 2007.

The interview was recorded and released as an audio podcast in 2007, and added to YouTube in 2020.

