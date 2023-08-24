Keep up with every match from La Liga’s Los Piratas with World Soccer Talk’s Mallorca TV schedule.

Mallorca TV Schedule

Mallorca on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1916

Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Manager: Javier Aguirre

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 1 (2003)

European competitions: Cup Winners’ Cup runners-up (1999)

Where Can I Watch the Mallorca Match?

All La Liga matches, and certain Segunda División games, stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish every week. The Copa del Rey is steamed on ESPN+ as well.

The majority of LaLiga games are also televised on ESPN Deportes. So if you have a cable or streaming plan, like Fubo, that has Deportes, you can see almost every game without subscribing to ESPN+.

Watch Mallorca on ESPN+:

In the event that Mallorca qualifies for European competition, Paramount+ has English coverage and Univision/UniMás/TUDN as well as ViX show games in Spanish.

Mallorca History

Real Club Deportivo Mallorca was founded in March 1916, as “Alfonso XIII Foot-Ball Club”. The club is the only major Spanish outfit based on the Balearic Islands, located in the Mediterranean Sea east of mainland Spain.

The first game was against FC Barcelona, a humbling 8-0 loss. Shortly after, the king of Spain himself requested that they add “Real” to the title, resulting in the name “Real Sociedad Alfonso XIII Foot-Ball Club”.

In the 1930s, in the lead up to civil war when references to the monarchy were forbidden, the club changed its name to Club Deportivo Mallorca. “Real” was added back in 1949, resulting in the full name of the club we know today.

The club reached the national first tier for the first time in 1960. Up until the mid-1980s, participation in La Liga was sporadic at best. It wasn’t until the mid-90s that a sustained period of first division football was achieved. This came on the heels of the club’s first appearance in the Copa del Rey final in 1991.

Mallorca would be runner up in the tournament again in 1998, before winning the cup in 2003. This remains the club’s highest achievement.

The 2010s saw a downturn, with a relegation in 2013, and a trip to the third tier in 2017. But the 2020s have been kinder, with 4/5 seasons in the top flight from 2019/20 to 2023/24.

The Estadi Mallorca Son Moix is the largest stadium in the Balearic Islands at 23,142 seats, and was built in 1999.

Mallorca News

