Shown by its mismanagement of the US Open Cup, the US Soccer Federation has lost all authority as the governing body for the sport in this country. USSF has allowed MLS to become the most powerful soccer entity in this country. At the same time, the US soccer system is a mess as leagues compete against leagues. The chaos of the way that the US Open Cup debacle has been run shows how weak the leadership is under the US Soccer Federation.

Also discussed in this episode are the new TV deals from USL and NWSL, and how those two leagues will be giving MLS a run for its money since the launch of MLS Season Pass.

Here’s the press release regarding the US Open Cup news. Notice that US Soccer buries the news that MLS will only include 8 of its team. That news is in paragraph number seven of the press release.

Listen to our podcast about the US Soccer, MLS, Open Cup and the compromise reached

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices & Android devices).