Ahead of their friendly at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, Wrexham and Chelsea have organized open training sessions. This allows American fans to see both teams up close and personal in a more relaxed setting than a game. The training session is the evening before July 19’s game. WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC, is hosting the open training session.

The 10,000-seat stadium houses both of the club’s training sessions. Wrexham’s is up first on July 18. Organizers tentatively scheduled the session for 5 p.m. ET. Then, an hour and a half later, Chelsea’s training session commences at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the training session are now on sale and include both training sessions.

Tickets to the Wrexham game against Chelsea on July 19 sold out within three days, but tickets are available from resellers.

Summer Friendlies: New customers, get $20 off your $200+ ticket order. Use promo code: SOCCER20 Get Discount

Open training is first chance to see Chelsea and Wrexham

This is the first open training session announced in the United States. However, the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States is abundant.

Both of these clubs feature heavily in that list of games. Wrexham plays a total of three games, including a friendly against the Manchester United academy. Chelsea, on the other hand, plays five times in the United States this summer, more than any other European club. That includes the Premier League Summer Series and a friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

However, the open training sessions with both Chelsea and Wrexham are the first chance American fans will have to see these teams. Whether that be the star-studded lineup of Chelsea fielding a squad in the United States. Or, it can be the likes of Paul Mullin, Ben Tozer, Elliot Lee or Ollie Palmer for Wrexham. The Welcome to Wrexham documentary made these athletes into stars in the United States.