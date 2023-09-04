Another exciting weekend of Serie A action sees Inter & AC Milan on top with perfect records; Napoli falling to Lazio; and AS Roma continue to struggle

Milan clubs set the pace

Inter Milan maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Fiorentina on Sunday. France forward Marcus Thuram scored his first goal for the club since his summer move from Borussia Monchengladbach, heading home Federico Dimarco’s cross midway through the first half. Lautaro Martinez doubled Inter’s lead shortly after the break when he was played through by Thuram. Hakan Calhanoglu made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Thuram was fouled in the area by Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano. Martinez grabbed his second late on with a neat first-time finish from Juan Cuadrado’s low cross. The win leaves Inter level on points with city rivals AC Milan at the top of the table after three games. In Saturday’s action, AC Milan maintained their 100 percent record with an impressive 3-1 win away at Roma. Last season’s star Rafael Leao was again on target for the Rossoneri. The two Milan giants face each other in their next match after the international break in what promises to be an intriguing early battle for supremacy.

A crowded field behind the leaders

Juventus are just two points behind the leaders in third after a 2-0 win at Empoli. Brazilian defender Danilo opened the scoring midway through the first half with a close-range finish from a corner. Federico Chiesa wrapped up the points with eight minutes left, racing through to round keeper Guglielmo Vicario and score his second goal of the campaign.

Lazio provided the shock result of the round with a 2-1 road win at Napoli. Lazio took the lead in the 30th minute thru a Luis Alberto strike but Napoli equalized 2 minutes later thru Piotr Zielinski. But Lazio took control in the second half and walked away with all 3 points leaving Napoli with 6 points, 1 point behind Juventus & Lecce and tied with Atalanta & Verona

AS Roma woes continue

Roma’s home defeat to AC Milan have left them third from bottom of the table with a single point from 3 matches. Mourinho’s men look disorganized and slow on the pitch. Romelu Lukaku came on as a substitute in the 70th minute and showed a little bit of his potential but much more will be needed, not only from him, but from a whole squad that is looking directionless at the moment. Cagliari and Empoli anchor the table at the bottom. Empoli not only looking for their first points but also their first goal of the season.