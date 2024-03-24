There will allegedly be casualties galore during Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s tenure as an owner of Manchester United. Club captain, Bruno Fernandes, seems to be in line to be the first to depart.

Apparently, the Old Trafford side has reportedly offered him to Barcelona.

Ratcliffe‘s determination to become a United owner is plain to see. Many have long considered him to be a worthy contender to lead the squad to further success. In addition, he is a dedicated supporter of the team.

Dropping a bid that would have given him full ownership demonstrated his willingness to be involved with the club’s ownership in whatever manner he could. Eventually, he agreed to hold just 25% to satisfy the Glazer family.

After assuming the position, the English billionaire promised to restore United’s status as one of the world’s top teams. Reportedly, he has ambitious intentions for the team’s future to achieve this.

The 71-year-old has expressed his intention to sign “the next Mbappe”. Also, rumors have circulated that he wats to sign rising superstars like Jarrad Branthwaite and Joao Neves. However, he is also arranging for players to leave Old Trafford to make space for acquisitions.

Bruno Fernandes wants to leave United?

With Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford uncertain, INEOS are trying to reorganize the roster. It means that a lot of players will likely leave in the summer. Bruno Fernandes, the club captain, might be the first player to shockingly leave.

Despite hitting eight goals and setting up nine others, the Portugal international has not had his best season for United. But last year, Erik ten Hag made him captain of the team.

Despite that, El Nacional says that the Portuguese is tired of playing at Old Trafford and wants to move to La Liga. The Catalan newspaper says the midfielder has asked Jorge Mendes, his agent, to look for a new club for him.

Mendes has a good relationship with Joan Laporta and Deco at Barcelona, so they have offered the 29-year-old player to the reigning La Liga winners.

Player offered to La Liga giants?

The strong connection between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes is well-known and has resulted in numerous lucrative transactions for Joan Laporta and the Catalan giants.

Portuguese players Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo arrived in Catalonia last summer on cheap loan agreements. Nonetheless, the Portuguese super-agent might be instrumental in arranging such deals this time as well.

Despite his lackluster play this season, the ex-Sporting star is still widely regarded as a top Premier League offensive midfielder. With the possible exception of Fermin Lopez, the Blugrana don’t currently have an offensive midfielder on their roster. Hence, they are reportedly eager to add Fernandes to their lineup.

Adding him would be a huge boon, but the Red Devils’ asking price would probably put the Catalans out of their league. So, their money problems could make that plan very hard to carry out.

Fernandes is “not a necessary reinforcement” for the club, even though they are having a rough time in La Liga this season. Signing him “would cost a lot of money”, adds the report.

