Aston Villa, led by its determined President of Business Operations, Chris Heck, is aggressively challenging the entrenched dominance of the English Premier League’s “Big Six” clubs.

Heck, formerly involved with the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Red Bulls, articulates Villa‘s ambition to disrupt the status quo. He told The Financial Times: “I came down here to kick the door down of the Big Six and be a part of something that is really special.”

Under Egypt’s wealthiest individual, Nassef Sawiris, and US billionaire Wes Edens, Villa is fiercely competing for a place among the elites. Positioned fourth in the Premier League table, Unai Emery’s side eyes qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

It is a milestone that would signify a significant breakthrough for the club as it approaches its 150th season anniversary. Heck emphasizes their aspiration, stating, “We’re knocking on the door of the Champions League. That level is where we want to be and that’s where we want to stay.”

European action to bring huge financial windfall

The team may have escaped relegation in 2020 by the skin of its teeth. However, it has since regained its prominence. Villa is now the only English side that has made it to the semifinals in any European tournament this campaign.

Thursday will see the club’s attempt to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal vs Olympiacos of Greece. But the main objective for Villa will be to qualify for the Champions League via a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Matching up against European powerhouses like Real Madrid and AC Milan will help the club’s income growth. In 1982, Villa won the European Cup, the predecessor to the modern Champions League.

How Villa plan to tear ‘Big Six’ down

A key aspect of their strategy involves revenue growth, crucial for sustaining competitiveness in the modern soccer landscape. Heck has highlighted the importance of expanding revenue streams through avenues like merchandise, sponsorship, and stadium expansion.

Recent partnerships include a lucrative deal with betting brand Betano. These underscore Villa’s commitment to financial sustainability and global brand expansion. However, Villa faces financial challenges, notably navigating the stringent financial regulations of the Premier League.

The club has proposed adjustments to the league’s profitability and sustainability rules, reflecting the evolving financial dynamics of football. Despite financial setbacks in the past, their valuation has soared. V Sports, their ownership entity, just recently sold a minority stake, valuing the club at over $624 million.

The Lions emerged as a serious contender both on the pitch and in commercial dealings. Thus, Heck envisions a future where traditional distinctions like the “Big Six” may become obsolete.

He proposes the term “the Great Eight,” signaling a broader shift in the English football hierarchy. “I actually like the term, ‘the Great Eight’, and you can decide who you want to throw in there with us. I respect all of those clubs but that ‘Big Six’ name may go away sooner than you think.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO