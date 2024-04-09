Liverpool has officially added a third friendly to their upcoming summer tour of the United States. The Reds previously revealed games against fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United. This matchup with the Gunners is set for July 31 in Philadelphia. The fixture against the Red Devils, on the other hand, will be on August 3rd in Columbia, South Carolina.

Now, Liverpool is facing Spanish side Real Betis in Pittsburgh. Although the matchup with the LaLiga outfit was announced last, the game will take place before the other fixtures. The Reds and Betis fixture is on Friday, July 26. Kickoff for the game is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be played at Acrisure Stadium, previously known as Heinz Stadium, in western Pennsylvania. Acrisure Stadium is currently the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and accommodates just over 68,000 fans. The arena previously hosted multiple United States women’s national team friendlies, as well as two International Champions Cup matchups.

Now, you can get tickets to this Liverpool friendly in Pittsburgh. Vivid Seats is offering World Soccer Talk readers a deal to take $20 off their first order using the code SOCCER20.

Buy tickets to Liverpool friendly in Pittsburgh

Visit Vivid Seats to look at tickets to the friendly. Select your tickets for the Liverpool-Real Betis contest. Continue to checkout and input your information to receive tickets. On the right-hand side of your screen in the payment section, click the ‘Promo Code’ drop-down. Enter SOCCER20 to receive your discount.

Pittsburgh friendly added as two other Liverpool preseason games sold out

Liverpool’s upcoming trip to the United States will be their first time across the pond in five years. The Reds last scheduled three fixtures Stateside back in 2019, including a friendly against manager Jurgen Klopp’s old team, Borussia Dortmund. While Liverpool failed to win any of the trio of matchups, the Reds did eventually go on to collect the Premier League title later that season.

Club officials stated that the game in Pittsburgh will offer American fans another chance to catch their favorite team. The aforementioned games against Arsenal and Manchester United are both now sold out. However, select seats can still be purchased on the resale market.

“Adding Pittsburgh to our preseason tour schedule is a great way to start our eagerly anticipated return to the USA,” proclaimed Liverpool’s commercial director Ben Latty.

“We were delighted to quickly sell out our fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United on this tour and are equally excited to be able to offer our supporters in the States another opportunity to see Liverpool FC play. Real Betis will come with a strong squad and it’s going to be a great occasion in another iconic setting, in another fantastic U.S. city.”

Liverpool is one of six Premier League clubs to make a US summer trip

Liverpool, along with Arsenal and Manchester United, is one of six Premier League teams currently featuring on the schedule of summer friendlies in the USA. Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester City have also already announced fixtures in America as well.

Betis is one of three LaLiga sides to have set plans to play preseason games in the United States. Popular Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are also making the trip across the pond as well. Betis previously announced a matchup with Manchester United on July 31 in San Diego.

Liverpool’s 2024 summer preseason schedule (so far):

Real Betis vs. Liverpool – July 26, 7:30 p.m. – Pittsburgh, PA: Tickets.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool – July 31, 7 p.m. – Philadelphia, PA: Tickets.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool – August 3, 7:30 p.m. – Columbia, SC: Tickets.

PHOTOS: IMAGO