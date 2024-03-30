Ligue 1 has officially revealed a new logo to be used from the start of the 2024/25 season. The French league is one of the top soccer divisions in all of Europe. In fact, UEFA coefficients currently ranks Ligue 1 as the fifth-best league on the continent.

Paris Saint-Germain has become the division’s primary club in recent years, but other top teams include Lyon, Marseille, and Monaco.

Ligue 1‘s current logo consists of a polygon with a large dot in the middle. However, officials have opted to replace the outgoing emblem with a prominent number 1 that includes a cut-out L inside.

The mixture plays off of the fact that fans generally refer to the division as “L1” inside the country. The colors of royal blue and white feature in the logo.

French league officials say the move was to help the division essentially rebrand. “This is a new step in the plan to improve our competitions,” Vincent Labrune, president of Ligue 1, stated in a press release. “For several months, we have been working on the rebranding of our leagues. We have built a new brand platform that aims to make Ligue 1 a more iconic brand.”

“This new logo and the accompanying visual identity constitute a further step in this ambition which will be visible to all fans from next season. I would like to congratulate the Leroy Tremblot agency which has created this new identity at the end of a rich collaboration with the LFP Media teams.”

League officially announces sponsorship deal with McDonald’s

The new logo coincides with Ligue 1 announcing a new corporate sponsorship agreement. It was previously revealed that the division would soon be teaming up with McDonald’s. French officials then officially presented their deal with the massive American fast food chain earlier this week.

McDonald’s has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with Ligue 1 and the partnership is set to start on July 1st. The fast food chain is one of the biggest and most recognizable brands in the world. Although obviously starting in the United States, McDonald’s are currently in over 1,000 cities and towns throughout France. Ligue 1 previously had a sponsorship deal with Uber Eats in place.

“At a time when interest in Ligue 1 has never been as strong, with record crowds in the stadiums in particular, welcoming an international brand like McDonald’s to the home of French professional football sends out a very strong signal about the appeal of Ligue 1,” proclaimed Labrune.

“This major agreement marks the union of two widely-enjoyed and accessible brands, which are inseparable for many fans. With McDonald’s, our ambition is to offer a wide range of activities aimed at fans and all the French people who are used to visiting McDonald’s restaurants.”

Rebrand comes as superstar players leave the league

Ligue 1 clearly had to make a move to help boost interest in the division following recent departures. Superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar both left PSG in the summer of 2023 for other clubs. Messi eventually signed on with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. Neymar, on the other hand, joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

If losing the dynamic duo was not enough, Kylian Mbappe is also likely to leave the reining Ligue 1 champions as well. The France international is almost certain to sign with Real Madrid in June as a free agent.

Photo credits: (c) Ligue 1 : IMAGO / AOP.Press