For months, Chelsea fans and club officials have been circulating rumors that the club’s American powerbase, anchored by Todd Boehly, is splitting apart. The club has categorically disputed these claims.

The war between Russia and Ukraine compelled the Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, to sell Chelsea. With the arrival of American investor, Todd Boehly, the London club has been in a state of turmoil.

It will not do much to quell the speculations, however, since it seems the Boehly period at Chelsea has an end date.

Chelsea to remove Todd Boehly from position

After purchasing the Stamford Bridge club in 2022 with Clearlake Capital, the American assumed the role of Chelsea chairman. He oversaw a $1.26 billion transfer budget, but all it got him was a defeat in the Carabao Cup Final.

That season saw the dismissal of two managers, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. At the same time, the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino last summer did not result in a performance improvement.

Still, a change five years after the acquisition was inevitable due to the remarkable deal reached by Boehly and the majority shareholder Clearlake Capital. Along with other investors Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter, Boehly acquired a 38.5% share of the club.

Among the shareholders, Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano of the Californian private equity company Clearlake received 61.5%. They already have a great deal of sway over the club, thanks to Behdad Eghbali’s daily presence at Stamford Bridge. They do, however, plan to use their right to choose a figurehead in 2027, as per Daily Mail.

Why Boehly must leave Stamford Bridge in 2027

Along with purchasing Chelsea, the American consortium also named Boehly temporary sporting director that summer. Nevertheless, his engagement in the soccer-related aspects of the company has gradually decreased over time.

Rumors have circulated that the wealthy partners Boehly and Clearlake Capital are rifts. However, those close to the business partners refute the rumors. According to the agreement, the West London club will rotate its chairman every five years. It was implemented in 2022 as part of the $3.22 billion acquisition from Roman Abramovich, the Evening Standard adds.

In other words, Boehly may not be the club’s primary administrator for the 2026–27 season. The fact that his organization owns common shares is also mentioned in the report. On the other hand, “preferred stock” provides more security for the majority of stakeholders in the event of a financial crisis.

It is still unclear who will succeed the 50-year-old, although Eghbali or Feliciano may step forward or suggest someone else. With the chance to keep his club share in 2032, Boehly might return if he wants to.

This season, Chelsea’s Premier League standing is eleventh. Following their disappointing 12th-place performance in 2022-23, they will miss European participation for the second year running.

The Blues have spent almost $1.26 billion on player acquisitions since the new owners took over. In addition, Boehly has overseen losses of over $114 million. There may be some shakeups at the top, but Chelsea’s operating philosophy should stay the same.

They are anticipated to continue their heavy expenditure in scouting, data analysis, sports science, and performance improvement. As well as their concentration on acquiring young players throughout Europe.

PHOTOS: IMAGO