Celtic scored twice in the second half as they beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle Park to secure the Scottish Premiership title.

The result confirmed Celtic’s second consecutive league title, their 53rd overall; they are now just two behind archrivals Rangers’ record of 55 league titles.

Scoreless first half

An entertaining first half started with the underdogs getting the better of the game. Steven Naismith’s side could have gone 2-0 ahead in the first fifteen minutes as they played direct football, targeting the left flank whenever they had the ball.

Kyle Rowes fired a shot just wide before Greg Taylor glanced wide, with both opportunities coming from corners.

After the frantic start, Celtic soon settled down and grew into the game, showing superiority on the ball with their fluid passing and movement off the ball.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side didn’t carve out any clear opportunities to trouble the Hearts goal.

Just on the stroke of half time, Alex Cochrane was sent off thanks to VAR For clipping Daizen Maeda with the latter through on goal. This was Hearts’ 11th red card of the season.

Celtic make superior numbers count

Celtic were the better of the two sides, making their numerical superiority count and it was Kyogo Furuhashi who gave his side the lead in the 67th minute.

The Japanese striker slotted in from close ranges from Reo Hatate’s cross with the latter racing behind the Hearts’ defense to meet Callum McGregor’s clipped pass.

Oh Hyeon-gyu then made it 2-0 and put the game to bed with just ten minutes remaining. The South Korean forward made the points safe with a smartly taken finish that confirmed his side’s win and the title.

Celtic have had a sensational season and are unbeaten in the league since September, losing only once this season and drawing twice.

It remains to be seen if the Bhoys can replicate their stunning form next season, but for now, they will relish their ninth title in the last ten seasons.