If you live in the United States, find out how to watch Premier League without cable.

With nearly 5 billion worldwide viewers, the English Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world. Here in the United States, it is watched by more than 1 million viewers every week, which beats out America’s own top-flight domestic league known as Major League Soccer.

For fans that want to watch Premier League matches but don’t want to pay for cable, there are ways to still get your fix. NBC Sports owns the exclusive media rights to broadcast Premier League matches in the States. While you can find the USA Network, which airs most games, on most cable/satellite providers, there are cheaper options available.

USA is currently available on streaming platforms such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue . Fubo’s plan starts at $74.99 per month and includes USA among its lineup of available channels (including multiple other sports channels).

DirecTV Stream will run you $64.99/month for the base plan, which includes USA.

To save even more money, Premier League fans can also opt to choose Sling TV’s Blue package. Just $40 per month, this option is the cheapest of the streaming provider trio, but does also offer the fewest amount of channels.

All three services work similar to traditional cable or satellite plans, offering a variety of live channels of programming.

Along with televising most matches on USA, the mammoth network also airs certain afternoon games on their over-the-air NBC channel as well which you can watch for free with a pair of “rabbit ears” or a HD indoor antenna.

Games not shown on television are exclusive to Peacock TV, NBC Universal’s paid subscription service. At $5.99 per month, Peacock Premium offers access to these aforementioned exclusive EPL games as well as movies and television shows and a Premier League TV channel. Sign up for Peacock Premium today.

Customers also have the option to pay $59.99 annually to save about $10 per year on the service.

For Spanish viewers, Telemundo and Universo carry Premier League matches on US TV. Each network typically broadcasts a match or two each Saturday and Sunday throughout the Premier League campaign.

Ideally, soccer fans would purchase the best streaming service for themselves and add access to Peacock Premium. This gives you access to every Premier League game throughout the season. While having to pay for two separate streaming services to watch all of the Premier League matches on the schedule might seem to be annoying, it still could be cheaper than many cable/satellite options.

As always, check out our regularly updated Premier League TV schedule to see exactly where these games will be broadcasted in the United States.