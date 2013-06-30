By Josh Harris.

Nicknames: The Cottagers, the Whites, the Lilywhites, are all nicknames of Fulham.

City: Located in west London, alongside the River Thames.

The team have played at Craven Cottage since 1896, although Fulham have played at a number of different grounds since they were founded in 1879.

Fulham play in white shirts, black shorts white socks.

In July, 2013, Fulham was bought by American billionaire (and Jacksonville Jaguars owner) Shahid Khan.

Arch-Enemies: The supporters of Fulham consider their main rivals to be Chelsea. This is their closest rivals in terms of distance as Stamford Bridge is located in Fulham. However, the two sides have not always been in the same league as Fulham competed in Division Two for a number of years. Fulham have other rivalries with Queens Park Rangers and Brentford. They also have a slight rivalry with Gillingham, who are outside of London, but during their time in the lower leagues this fixture was a feisty affair.

Fulham have played at a number of grounds in their time as a club, whilst the renovation of Craven Cottage was taking place, Fulham had to play their home games at Loftus Road between 2002-2004. In July 2012, Fulham were granted permission to redevelop the Riverside Stand, increasing the capacity of Craven Cottage to 30,000 seats.

Famous Players: Notable Fulham players include George Best, Johnny Haynes, Edwin Van Der Sar, Rufus Brevett, Chris Coleman, Mark Pembridge, Lee Clark, Jimmy Bullard, Andy Cole, Steve Finnan, Paul Parker, Luis Boa Morte and Gordon Davies.

Fun Fact: In the 2010-2011 season, Fulham reached the final of the UEFA Europa League, but lost 2-1 after extra time to Atletico Madrid.