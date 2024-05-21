After weeks of suspense, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez announced the Portugal squad for the upcoming European Championship. They enter the Germany-hosted tournament looking for their first trophy since 2019 and first European Championship since 2016.

At the 2022 World Cup, Portugal bounced out early. Roberto Martinez has seen success since then. Under the ex-Belgium gaffer, Portugal went 10-0 in their Euro qualifying group, scoring 36 total goals and conceding two. It has not lost a competitive game under Martinez. Their only loss was a 2-0 friendly against Slovenia.

Martinez selects 26 players

Under Martinez, Portugal has shifted to a possession-oriented playstyle, along with pressing relentlessly and using building out of the back more than ever. He’s made full use of star Cristiano Ronaldo in his 4-3-3 lineup. As the central striker, Ronaldo has scored ten goals in ten appearances.

Pundits say the squad has the most depth of a Portuguese squad coming to the Euros in decades. Their attacking prowess and defensive solidity will be tough to counter.

“I think this is a perfect mix of players,” Martínez said.

Ronaldo was one of 26 players chosen to don the red and green of Portugal. He will make history as the first player to play in six European Championships. Superstar attackers like Rafael Leão, Bernardo Silva and João Felix will join him at the team camp.

“Regarding Cristiano, it’s better to talk about the data,” Martinez shrugged at the press conference. “He is a player who scores 42 goals in 42 games for his club. This shows his continuity and physical ability to always be fit, in addition to the quality he has in front of goal that we like and need.”

Rúben Dias, António Silva and João Cancelo highlight one of Europe’s best defenses. Like at Euro 2020, Portugal aims to build a strong, sturdy backline that can not only distribute the ball but also deflect pressure.

Surprisingly, 41-year-old defender Pepe made the list. Despite playing an important role for Porto the past season, many thought Wolves center-back Toti could see a call-up.

“Pepe’s role in the locker room is important because of the way he represents the national team shirt,” Martinez said. “When he is fit, he is a very important player. We have a very interesting dressing room because we have players from different generations.”

The notable omissions from the Portugal European Championship squad

Notably, Martinez omitted several exciting players on the cusp of a Euros call-up from the squad. Despite an up-and-down season with City, fans expected Matheus Nunes to participate based on his solid performance against Sweden. Sporting wingers Pedro Gonçalves and Trincão were also unlucky to miss out on a call-up.

The team will miss Bayern Munich wingback Raphaël Guerreiro, who missed extensive time with a ligament and capsule injury earlier this month.

Portugal’s squad weighs in as one of the strongest in the tournament. They have ample attacking power, with Leao, Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo set to start. They also have a nice mixture of midfielders in the squad.

Their defense looks exciting on paper. The center-back pairing of Antonio Silva and Dias is a dream pairing for a squad prizing consistency. Diogo Dalot and João Cancelo will ostensibly start on the wings.

The three-man midfield is the biggest question for Portugal. Although Benfica wunderkind João Neves and elite holding midfielder João Palhinha could merit a spot, it’s unclear whether Bernardo Silva will play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder. Portugal’s alternative, Pedro Neto, played 13 minutes with Wolves over the last two months. Martinez’s options narrow drastically from there. We could see United midfielder Bruno Fernandes get a spot, but Martinez’ midfield dilemma will heavily impact Portugal’s title hopes.

PROJECTED XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, João Cancelo; João Neves, Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha; Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Portugal will play friendlies

Portugal will prepare for a tough group stage with two friendlies — one against Finland on June 4, another against Croatia on the 8, and the final against Ireland on the 11. Os Navegadores will play all of their friendlies in Portugal before traveling to Germany for the group stage.

The Portugal squad is the heavy favorite to advance from Group F, facing the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolves), Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders: António Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (United), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), João Cancelo (Barca), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (United), João Neves (Benfica), João Palhinha (Fulham), Otávio (Al Nassr), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceição (Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), João Félix (Barca), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leão (Milan)

