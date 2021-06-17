Browse the Danish Superliga TV schedule below to find how and where to watch all this season’s matches.

Follow the biggest stars in Danish soccer and your favorite Danish teams during this nine month season.

The Danish Superliga was founded by the Danish Football Association in 1991. The season features the top ten clubs returning from the previous season plus the winners of the Relegation Playoffs and teams from the second-tier Danish 1st Division for a total of twelve competing clubs.

Among the teams competing for the Danish Superliga title are renowned clubs including Brøndby IF, FC Midtjylland, FC Nordsjælland and Aalborg BK.

Danish Superliga

All times Eastern.

From September through May, select games will be streamed via the ESPN+ service. Typically, you can expect one to two top games per week to be available for viewing. Discover more streaming with ESPN+ for a comprehensive guide to watching your favorite league like the Danish Superliga.

