TyC Sports Internacional is a Spanish-language sports channel distributed to viewers in the United States.
The channel is located in of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It’s the international signal of TyC Sports. The domestic version of TyC Sports has different programming than the American channel.
When it comes to coverage, TyC Sports specializes in soccer news and interviews. As a result of TyC not having the U.S. rights to a lot of games, you see lots of archival footage on the channel. Plus, you get documentaries and original shows. You also get other sports.
What you do get are games from Copa Argentina. The competition includes many of the top teams from Argentina. For instance, you can see Club Atlético River Plate and Boca Juniors. As well as those, it features Independiente, Racing Club and San Lorenzo. In addition, you get to see clubs from all levels of Argentina, from amateur to professional levels.
Previously, TyC Sports had games from Superliga Argentina. As a result of revamping the organization of the league, the rights were sold. Now, the top-flight Argentine league can be seen on Fanatiz (in Spanish). English-language broadcasts are available through Paramount+.
TyC Sports: Where to find it
TyCSports is available a few different ways.
First, you can stream on Fanatiz and Fubo. Second, you can watch it through DirecTV. For instance, it’s on channel number 469.
Fubo offers a free 7-day trial. In addition to TyC, the streaming service includes Univision, NBC, FOX, ESPN, CBS and all of the soccer channels.
More information is available via tycsports.com. Plus, here’s the TyC schedule of shows.
Torneos and the Clarín Group own and run TyC.
Fun fact: TyC is an acronym for Torneos y Competencias. That translates to tournaments and competitions.
