When FOX acquired Setanta Sports in the United States in 2010, it changed the name of the channel to FOX Soccer Plus. Since then, nothing has changed much. Perhaps the only change is that as time goes on, the amount of quality soccer content seems to be reduced every year.

Having said that, FOX Soccer Plus is much loved by viewers who like watching rugby and/or Australian rules football.

When it comes to soccer, you can expect to see select matches from Liga MX, Canadian Premier League and Copa do Brasil.

FOX Soccer Plus’s sister channels are FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

Throughout the 1990’s, Setanta Sports played a pivotal role in bringing international matches to the public in the United States. Setanta Sports got its start in 1990 when the founders beamed Republic of Ireland matches to Irish ex-pats in a west London pub.

After its start broadcasting games in pubs, Setanta evolved to televising games in Europe, North America and Australia. From 2007 to 2010, Setanta Sports was a major player in the broadcasting English Premier League games on U.S. TV and streaming.

Before Setanta went out of business in the United States, it televised the popular I’m On Setanta Sports show.

FOX Soccer Plus: Where to watch it

FSP is available a few different ways.

First, if you’re lucky enough, you may be able to get it from your cable company or satellite provider such as DirecTV and DISH Network. Second, you can stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Some of the providers that offer FSP are AT&T U-Verse, Optimum, Verizon Fios and COX.

More information about FOX Soccer Plus can be found on its official website.

