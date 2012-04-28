Recognizing the Best of the Best of the 2011-12 EPL Season

The EPL Awards honor the best in Premier League football — everything from players, managers, teams to podcasts, blogs, commentators and TV shows of the 2011-2012 season. And most importantly of all, they’re voted on by you!

EPL Talk has taken a close look at the Premier League season and we’ve picked out the best footballers, managers, podcasts, blogs, radio shows, online games and more for you to vote for.

This year is the fourth annual EPL Awards to recognize the best of the Premier League. The voting began Wednesday, May 2 and closes on May 13, 2012. The winners will be announced on this site on Tuesday, May 15. Please note that only one vote is allowed per person.

There are a total of 26 categories, which are divided into three main topics:

2011/2012 EPL Award categories:

The nominees were selected by the editor and writers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.

Here are the individual categories:

