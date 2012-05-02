Voting is now open and closes on Sunday, May 13, 2012. Browse through the following categories and vote for your favorites.
The nominees were selected by the editor of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.
The categories are:
- Best EPL Goalkeeper
- Best EPL Defender
- Best EPL Midfielder
- Best EPL Striker
- Best EPL Manager
- Most Improved EPL Manager
- EPL Player of The Year
View all of the 2011/2012 EPL Award categories:
- Best EPL Players, Teams and Managers
- Best EPL TV, Radio and Podcast Coverage
- Best EPL Blogs, Websites and Books
And see who the winners were in the 2009 EPL Awards, 2010 EPL Awards and 2011 EPL Awards.
The 2012 EPL Awards are sponsored by Football Media. Football Media have helped more than 150 football sites like EPLTalk.com significantly increase their revenues, and help brands like adidas, Heineken, FedEx, Castrol, Ladbrokes, ESPN and Sky reach over 30 million online football fans each month. For more details, visit http://footballmedia.com.
