Read our guide about how to watch soccer via PlayStation Vue.

Last updated: August 23, 2019

Despite what the name suggests, you don’t name a PlayStation video game system to watch or subscribe to PlayStation Vue.

Out of die-hard cord cutters, PlayStation Vue remains one of the most popular streaming services because of the quantity of channels available.

Soccer leagues/cups featured: Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLS, Serie A, Bundesliga, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, Liga MX, Leagues Cup, Ligue 1, Turkish Super Lig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, NWSL

Access to beIN SPORTS Connect: With a subscription to Core packages and above, you can access beIN SPORTS Connect coverage by logging in with your PlayStation login and password to https://connect.beinsports.com/us/login website

Access package ($49.99/month) (soccer-related channels highlighted): ABC, AMC, Animal Planet, BabyFirst, BBC America, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cheddar, CNBC, CNN, Cozi, Destination America, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, FREEFORM, FS1, FS2, FX, FXX, HGTV, HLN, Investigation Discovery, msnbc, National Geographic, NBCSN, OWN, oxygen, PS Vue Spotlight, SCI, startTV, Syfy, tbs, Telemundo, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA, WeTV

Core package ($54.99/month): ABC, AMC, Animal Planet, BabyFirst, BBC America, beIN SPORTS, Bravo, BTN, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, CNBC, CNN, Comet, Cooking Channel, Cozi, Destination America, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY Network, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, FOX Sports regional, FREEFORM, FX, FXX, Golf Channel, Hallmark, HGTV, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Law & Crime Trial Network, MLB Network, msnbc, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, NBA TV, NBCSN, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, OWN, oxygen, Pop, PS Vue Spotlight, SCI, SEC Network, Smithsonian, StartTV, Sundance, Syfy, Tastemade, tbs, Telemundo, Tennis Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, TCM, USA, WeTV

Elite package ($64.99/month): ABC, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, BabyFirst, BabyTV, BBC America, BBC World News, beIN SPORTS, Boomerang, Bravo, BTN, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, Cheddar News, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comet, Cooking Channel, Cozi, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY Network, E!, Epix Hits, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, FOX Sports regionals, FREEFORM, FS1, FS2, Fusion, FX, FXM, FXX, Ginx, Golf Channel, Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Law & Crime Trial Network, MLB Network, Motortrend, msnbc, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, NBA TV, NBCSN, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, OWN, oxygen, Pop, PS Vue Spotlight, SCI, SEC Network, Smithsonian, Sony, Stadium, StartTV, Sundance, Syfy, Tastemade, tbs, Telemundo, Tennis Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, TCM, Universal Kids, USA, WeTV

Ultra package ($84.99/month): ABC, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, BabyFirst, BabyTV, BBC America, BBC World News, beIN SPORTS, Boomerang, Bravo, BTN, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, Cheddar News, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comet, Cooking Channel, Cozi, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY Network, E!, Epix Hits, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, FOX Sports regionals, FREEFORM, FS1, FS2, Fusion, FX, FXM, FXX, Ginx, Golf Channel, Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HBO, HGTV, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Law & Crime Trial Network, MLB Network, Motortrend, msnbc, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, NBA TV, NBCSN, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, OWN, oxygen, Pop, PS Vue Spotlight, SCI, SEC, Smithsonian, Sony, Stadium, Start TV, Sundance, Syfy, Tastemade, tbs, TCM, Telemundo, Tennis Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, Universal Kids, USA, WeTV

Add-on channels available:

1) Sports Pack (which includes NFL RedZone, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Eleven Sports, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Classic, FOX Sports regional networks, NBC Sports regional networks, Outside TV, etc),

2) Epix Hits

3) Espanol Pack (which includes BabyTV, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, CNN Espanol, Discovery en Espanol, Familia, FOX Deportes, FOX Life, Nat Geo Mundo, Universo

Standable channels available: HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Epix, FOX Soccer Plus, Curiosity Stream

Contract: No contract. Cancel anytime. Only available in United States.

Free trial: Free 5-day trial.

Devices supported: Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, PC & Mac browsers, iOS & Android smartphones and tablets, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

Pros: 1) Wide array of channels available

Cons: 1) No Univision channels, 2) More expensive than other streaming services, 3) beIN SPORTS Connect not integrated into app