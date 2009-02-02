On this episode of the EPL Talk Podcast, Johnathan Starling interviews Vinnie Jones. They discuss the Wimbledon side that won the FA Cup Title, how Howard Wilkinson kept his card count down while at Leeds United, what his second stint at Wimbledon was like, what he wants to be remembered for during his football career.
They then shift into his acting roles and the comparisons between football and acting. They also discuss Hollywood All Stars Football Club and why it came about and how to become a part of it. Has Vinnie Jones seen the IOSS parodies of him? Find out on this episode of the EPL Talk Podcast.
[display_podcast]
