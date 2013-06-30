By Josh Harris.

Nickname: Potters.

City: Located in Stoke-On-Trent.

Stoke City were founded in 1863. Their home ground is the Britannia stadium, which has a capacity of over 27,000.

The Potters’ traditional home kit is red and white vertically striped shirt, white shorts and socks.

Stoke City fans were once known for their hooliganism in the 1970s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s. They were labeled the ‘Naughty Forty’.

Arch-enemy: The Potters’ local rivals are Port Vale, but due to the sides not being in the same division for much of their history. Other West Midlands teams such as West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have increased rivalries.

Famous Players: Former Stoke City players who are notable include Eric Skeels – most appearances for the club, John McCue, Bob McGrory, Denis Smith, Alan Boor, Peter Fox, Jackie Marsh, Alan Dodd, John Ritchie, Freddie Steele, Frank Bowyer, Charlie Wilson, Johnny King, Tommy Sale and Gordon Banks.

Honors: In their history, Stoke City have won the Football League Third Division three times, the Third Division North, the Football Alliance, the Birmingham & District League, the Southern League Division Two twice, the League Cup once and the Football League Trophy twice.

Fun Fact: The Potters’ former ground (Victoria Ground) once had a capacity of around 56,000.