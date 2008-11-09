Episode 52 features an interview with Peter Lupson, author of the new book entitled “Thank God For Football.” Lupson discusses the surprising history of 12 English soccer clubs that trace their history back to the church. Plus he paints a picture of what life was like during Victorian times when clubs were formed such as Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Fulham. We also discuss the stories of the week and speak to London EPL Talk correspondent Kevin Jones.