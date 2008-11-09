



In episode 61, The Gaffer interviews Oliver Tse from SoccerTV.com where he makes a major announcement regarding his site, and reveals some fascinating facts about the history of his site and the state of soccer on U.S. television. For example, Tse reveals the average TV ratings for a Premiership match on TV in America, which soccer league gets higher ratings than the NHL, his thoughts on whether ESPN would contemplate airing Premier League matches in the future, when Fox Soccer Channel and GolTV may move to HDTV, the chances of new soccer networks becoming available, and much more.