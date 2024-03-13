Tata Martino elected to give Inter Miami star Lionel Messi rest during the 3-2 loss against Montreal at home. Before then Messi played every minute of Miami’s first three Major League Soccer games this season. But he was there in the stands when Miami suffered its first loss.

The Argentine’s benching in the most recent MLS match caused some to scratch their heads. Unfortunately, the team’s captain is just like the rest of us: age takes its toll. Although he has had few serious injuries over his lengthy career, the 36-year-old has, unsurprisingly, been struggling to keep the early season pace of The Herons.

Before the game, Miami assistant coach Javier Morales told reporters that Messi would not play because of a possible rest. He added that the superstar will not sit it out because he previously sustained a significant hit to the shin.

“We all know Leo and he is a player who wants to play every game. I think we will have a conversation with him, see how he feels, see how he is, and try to decide what is best for him. He has played 90 minutes every game and we will make the best decision thinking about the future.”

Why did Martino give Messi rest in Inter Miami loss?

With the addition of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and US Open Cup schedules, Inter Miami now has a minimum of 34 games to complete in the MLS season. That’s intending to make it to the playoffs.

During the lengthy and demanding battles on the home front and abroad, his extensive background and impressive skills will be put to excellent use. In addition, Messi will likely play for Argentina in the Copa America. What’s more, may yet accept to be a member of a team that aims for Olympic gold in 2024 in Paris.

But now that he’s in his fourth decade, he obviously won’t start every game. Thus, it’s Martino’s call to decide how often to rest his aging limbs from the rigors of competition.

Resting Messi changed the course of the match versus Montreal. But coach Martino stuck to his guns, stressing that important players needed to play through the season’s worth of trials.

“We talked about it about a week ago and we agreed that this was the game where he had to rest, regardless of what happened in the game with Nashville. We also must make sure our team is healthy and can last an entire season.”

Fewer home games for Messi?

There will be a few home games in 2024 for the Argentine superstar since he is 36 years old. All four tournaments will not allow him to play every minute.

The Herons maintain that their selection decisions are driven by sporting considerations. No matter how you slice it, Messi is the most valuable asset to MLS and the league’s top income generator overall. That being said, rumors have circulated that he was benched at Chase Stadium to get him ready for away games.

“We will have to evaluate the players all this week, but I think the real serious evaluation will be the following week. We have to see how they are recovering from these games, but I think our team looked fit, as they fought until the final moment,” Martino added.

PHOTOS: IMAGO