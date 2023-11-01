Follow live coverage of today’s London derby as West Ham United plays Arsenal in Round Four of the League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons.

Live from London Stadium, West Ham hosts Arsenal in a game that kicks off at 3:30 PM ET, live on ESPN+. In the United Kingdom, the clocks went back one hour so the match is an hour later than when we’re accustomed to seeing games start. ESPN+’s broadcast is available in both English-language and Spanish-language.