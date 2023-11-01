Follow live coverage of today’s London derby as West Ham United plays Arsenal in Round Four of the League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons.
Live from London Stadium, West Ham hosts Arsenal in a game that kicks off at 3:30 PM ET, live on ESPN+. In the United Kingdom, the clocks went back one hour so the match is an hour later than when we’re accustomed to seeing games start. ESPN+’s broadcast is available in both English-language and Spanish-language.
Goal should not have counted
TalkSport commentator says that the West Ham United goal should not have counted, and would have been ruled out if VAR was being used. Criticizes referees for missing the foul. 1-0 to West Ham after 35 minutes.
No VAR in this game
Analysis from World Soccer Talk writer Chris Moore about West Ham's opening goal:
That goal may not have counted if VAR was in place. Looked like Soucek was pulling down Ramsdale. We’ll never know though
West Ham lead through OG
The Hammers take the lead after a good ball into the box. Looks like a Ben White own goal.
Good atmosphere at London Stadium
Nil nil after five minutes in a game where the match atmosphere is really good for a midweek game. Both set of fans going through their catalog of songs.
Big night for English clubs
The most anticipated League Cup games tonight other than West Ham-Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers
Everton vs. Burnley
Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Team news
Arsenal made 6 changes in the Declan Rice derby. First game in over a month for Ramsdale.
West Ham vs Arsenal, live on ESPN+
Don't forget that the match is being streamed exclusively on ESPN+, for viewers in the United States of America.
Starting line-ups announced
The Gunners and The Hammers have announced their starting lineups.
