Leeds United have kept their Premier League survival hopes alive with a 2-2 draw at home against Newcastle on Saturday.

Although three points would have been better, the Whites picked up a vital point against the tough Magpies team. However, they remain in the relegation zone heading into the season’s final two games.

The hosts got off to a perfect start after Luke Ayling scored in the seventh minute of the match. Patrick Bamford could have doubled his club’s lead in the 28th minute, but he would see his penalty saved by Nick Pope.

Defenders score both goals as Leeds fight back to earn draw

Newcastle took advantage of the door being left open by scoring just three minutes later. Calum Wilson scored his second spot kick of the day in the second half to give the Magpies the lead.

Rasmus Kristensen would, however, eventually level the scoreline with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

The draw may not be the ideal result for Leeds, but it at least extends their season. A loss on the day would have been devastating in their quest to remain in the English top flight.

The Whites are now just one point from safety. Nevertheless, Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Leicester City all still have an extra game to play now. Leeds fans will be hoping for some luck to go their way for the remaining weekend matches.

Goalscorer claims point is ‘massive’ for the club

After the draw with Newcastle, Ayling took positives from the result against the top-four team. “A point today is massive for us, especially with how we did it. We had a chance to go 2-0 up and then that happened. In weeks before we’d probably lose that four or 5-1,” the defender told BT Sport.

“The fans have been with us all season. It’s been hard for them sometimes. They stuck with us today. Hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Leeds will now look to beat West Ham next weekend to get out of the relegation zone. They will then complete their season by hosting Tottenham Hotspur on May 28th.

