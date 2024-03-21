To get ready for the 2024–25 season, Celtic will be visiting the United States this summer. The Scottish team had already hinted that they would be visiting the US.

There have been hints that the Parkhead club could be planning a summer 2024 American preseason trip. Pictured under three US landmarks was a message on the club’s social media platforms featuring Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales.

The players were shown rejoicing under the description of “Summer 2024” in the image, which was marked with a simple ‘soon’ emoji. Also, Celtic could do a three-city U.S. tour this summer, according to the mysterious social media post.

North Carolina, Notre Dame, and the Washington Monument were all included in the photograph that was published on St. Patrick’s Day. Now, the complete itinerary for Celtic’s planned three-game tour of the US this summer is available to supporters.

2024 USA tour tickets for Celtic games

You can get your tickets to these three events with Vivid Seats right now. When you buy your first Vivid Seats ticket with the discount code SOCCER20, you’ll save $20. Only new customers may take advantage of this deal, and it’s good for tickets priced above $200.

DC United vs Celtic – July 20 – Washington DC: Tickets TBD.

Manchester City vs Celtic – July 23 – Chapel Hill, NC: Tickets.

Chelsea vs Celtic – July 27 – South Bend, IN: Tickets.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 23, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the Bhoys will face off against Manchester City. Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina will play home to Pep Guardiola’s squad for the first time. The only other competitive meeting between the two teams was in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League group stages.

This summer, the Celts will be touring the United States in search of their first win against Manchester City. The two meetings between the two teams ended in draws, so the match is sure to be a thrilling one. The UNC Children’s Hospital will receive the proceeds from the match. There was a donation of $150,000 to the medical center last year.

An interesting schedule for Celtic fans in the United States is guaranteed with the announcement of the match against Manchester City in North Carolina. Especially, after news that the team will face Chelsea at the famous Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on July 27.

Celtic will face Major League Soccer team DC United at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on July 20 in the third and final confirmed match of the Bhoys’ U.S. Summer Tour. Among the most decorated American teams, DC United has 13 domestic and international titles between them. They were among the first clubs in 1996 when Major League Soccer started.

Celtic looks forward to first US tour in many years

Celtic captain and Scotland international Callum McGregor spoke on the tour.

“We are delighted to be visiting Washington to meet DC United and we are sure the match will be another great sporting occasion.

“Celtic has enjoyed a number of great visits to the United States previously to play both European and MLS teams and I am sure this summer we will enjoy another successful visit. We are really grateful to have such a strong fanbase in the States and it is great that these matches will give our fans a chance to see us in action again.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO