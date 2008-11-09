



Episode 73 features an interview with John Devlin, author of a two volume book entitled True Colours that delves into the fascinating topic of football kits. His books required exhaustive research to compile all of the modern kits for your favorite Premier League teams. During the interview, Devlin answers questions such as his favorite and least favorite designs of soccer jerseys, his opinion of Arsenal’s new white away shirt, which kit manufacturer he’s most impressed with in terms of quality, why there were so many awful shirt designs in the early 90s, how much power kit manufacturers have over players and clubs, and what is it about football shirts that fascinates us so much.