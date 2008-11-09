



Episode 64 features an interview with Ian Plenderleith, football author and writer who has lived in the States for approximately 10 years and has a unique perspective about how the American brand of the game compares to soccer in the UK. You may be surprised by some of the things he has to say. During the interview, Plenderleith shares his observations about a recent trip to England and how the experience compared to MLS, what his thoughts are regarding why American investors are buying clubs in England rather than building new ones in America, whether the abundance of Premiership soccer on TV in America has hurt MLS or not, and much more.