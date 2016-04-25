The Euro 2016 streaming schedule has been announced, and every single game will be shown live on TV and streaming in the United States.

Euro 2016 kicks off in June featuring many of the world’s greatest soccer nations including France, Spain, Germany and Italy as well as several entertaining teams such as Belgium, England, Ireland and Sweden, as well as surprise appearances by Wales, Northern Ireland, Iceland and Albania.

To save you time and to provide you with all of the updated information, we’ve compiled the Euro 2016 TV schedule below, which includes legal streaming links too in case you want to watch the game at work, on the go or if you’re a cord cutter.

With all 24 national teams in the championship ranked among the top 40 teams in the FIFA World Rankings, the UEFA European Football Championship is arguably the most prestigious and competitive international soccer tournament in the world. The first championship was in 1960, hosted by France.

Here’s the Euro 2016 streaming schedule for the USA (and live streaming schedule):

Note: All times Eastern.

Friday, June 10

France vs. Romania, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, June 11

Albania vs. Switzerland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wales vs. Slovakia, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

England vs. Russia, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sunday, June 12

Turkey vs. Croatia, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Poland vs. Northern Ireland, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Germany vs. Ukraine, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Monday, June 13

Spain vs. Czech Republic, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Ireland vs. Sweden, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Belgium vs. Italy, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Tuesday, June 14

Austria vs. Hungary, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Portugal vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 15

Russia vs. Slovakia, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Romania vs. Switzerland, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

France vs. Albania, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, June 16

England vs. Wales, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Ukraine vs. Northern Ireland, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Germany vs. Poland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Friday, June 17

Italy vs. Sweden, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Czech Republic vs. Croatia, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Spain vs. Turkey, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, June 18

Belgium vs. Ireland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Iceland vs. Hungary, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Portugal vs. Austria, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sunday, June 19

Switzerland vs. France, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Romania vs. Albania, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Monday, June 20

Slovakia vs. England, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Russia vs. Wales, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Tuesday, June 21

Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Ukraine vs. Poland, Noon, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Croatia vs. Spain, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Czech Republic vs. Turkey, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 22

Hungary vs. Portugal, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Iceland vs. Austria, Noon, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Italy vs. Ireland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sweden vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, June 25

Switzerland vs. Poland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wales vs. Northern Ireland, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Croatia vs. Portugal, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sunday, June 26

France vs Ireland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Germany vs. Slovakia, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Hungary vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Monday, June 27

Italy vs. Spain, Noon, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

England vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, June 30

Poland vs. Portugal, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Friday, July 1

Wales vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, July 2

Germany vs. Italy, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sunday, July 3

France vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, July 6

Portugal vs. Wales, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, July 7

Germany vs. France, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sunday, July 10

Portugal vs. France (Euro 2016 Final), 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

