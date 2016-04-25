The Euro 2016 streaming schedule has been announced, and every single game will be shown live on TV and streaming in the United States.
Euro 2016 kicks off in June featuring many of the world’s greatest soccer nations including France, Spain, Germany and Italy as well as several entertaining teams such as Belgium, England, Ireland and Sweden, as well as surprise appearances by Wales, Northern Ireland, Iceland and Albania.
To save you time and to provide you with all of the updated information, we’ve compiled the Euro 2016 TV schedule below, which includes legal streaming links too in case you want to watch the game at work, on the go or if you’re a cord cutter.
With all 24 national teams in the championship ranked among the top 40 teams in the FIFA World Rankings, the UEFA European Football Championship is arguably the most prestigious and competitive international soccer tournament in the world. The first championship was in 1960, hosted by France.
Here’s the Euro 2016 streaming schedule for the USA (and live streaming schedule):
Note: All times Eastern.
Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Friday, June 10; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
France vs. Romania, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Saturday, June 11; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Albania vs. Switzerland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Wales vs. Slovakia, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
England vs. Russia, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Sunday, June 12; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Turkey vs. Croatia, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Poland vs. Northern Ireland, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Germany vs. Ukraine, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Monday, June 13; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Spain vs. Czech Republic, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Ireland vs. Sweden, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Belgium vs. Italy, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Tuesday, June 14; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Austria vs. Hungary, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Portugal vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Wednesday, June 15; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Russia vs. Slovakia, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Romania vs. Switzerland, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
France vs. Albania, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Thursday, June 16; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
England vs. Wales, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Ukraine vs. Northern Ireland, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Germany vs. Poland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Friday, June 17; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Italy vs. Sweden, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Czech Republic vs. Croatia, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Spain vs. Turkey, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Saturday, June 18; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Belgium vs. Ireland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Iceland vs. Hungary, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Portugal vs. Austria, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Sunday, June 19; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Switzerland vs. France, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Romania vs. Albania, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Monday, June 20; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Slovakia vs. England, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Russia vs. Wales, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Tuesday, June 21; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Ukraine vs. Poland, Noon, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Croatia vs. Spain, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Czech Republic vs. Turkey, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Wednesday, June 22; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Hungary vs. Portugal, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Iceland vs. Austria, Noon, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Italy vs. Ireland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Sweden vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Saturday, June 25; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Switzerland vs. Poland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Wales vs. Northern Ireland, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Croatia vs. Portugal, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Sunday, June 26; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
France vs Ireland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Germany vs. Slovakia, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Hungary vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Monday, June 27; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Italy vs. Spain, Noon, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
England vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Thursday, June 30; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Poland vs. Portugal, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Friday, July 1; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Wales vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Saturday, July 2; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Germany vs. Italy, 3pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Sunday, July 3; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
France vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Wednesday, July 6; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Portugal vs. Wales, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Thursday, July 7; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Germany vs. France, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
Sunday, July 10; Euro 2016 streaming schedule
Portugal vs. France (Euro 2016 Final), 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)
If you have any questions about the Euro 2016 streaming schedule, please let us know in the comments section below.
