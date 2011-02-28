Here are the bios for the creators of EPL Talk Pro:Richard Farley is a writer and broadcaster of the beautiful game. Based in the United States, he currently serves as Soccer Editor at SBNation.com as well as a contributing writer at EPL Talk, Major League Soccer Talk, and Equalizer Soccer, a site devoted to the women’s game. Richard is also host and producer of the EPL Talk and Major League Soccer Talk podcasts as well as the Equalizer Women’s Soccer Podcast. During the summer of 2010, Richard served the same roles for the World Cup Buzz podcast, a daily show devoted to analysis of the South Africa World Cup. Richard has also served as a television and radio analyst for European, Asian, African and North American outlets and cites Jonathan Wilson, Tim Vickery, Ryan Giggs and David Mitchell as major influences. Jesse Chula is a self-proclaimed snob in categories of beer, music, film and television, Jesse, transplanted from the sunny beaches of Florida to the bluegrass of Lexington, KY, spends the majority of his time away from his day job in Advertising Sales engaging in mysterious pursuits of the aforementioned while always sporting and maintaining what he likes to call, “some form of beard”. “Chula,” as he’s more affectionately known as by the trusted few he considers friends, avidly supports Manchester United, had what was once considered a rubbish first touch yet scored one of the ugliest goals in the history of fitba in the Fall of 2006 by clumsily bundling the ball into the back of the net after rebounding a teammate’s shot. When asked for comment after the match, Chula was quoted only as saying, “pace is the trick.” A dream night out is spent with Simon Pegg and Ricky Gervais over pints and oh yeah, he puts pen to paper via the electronic realm for EPL Talk and EPL Talk Pro from time to time. Chula can be reached for comment, ridicule or praise on Twitter @JesseChula or by email at jesse.chula@epltalk.com. Kartik Krishnaiyer is a lifelong fan and supporter of the beautiful game who has been attending matches in the United States since he was six years old. Between 1981 and 1983 he served as a ball boy for the NASL’s Fort Lauderdale Strikers. He then was often spotted at Lockhart Stadium supporting the Fort Lauderdale Sun of the USL (1984-85) and the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the APSL (now USL) in the late 1980s. As far as European Football, he supports Manchester City F.C. Kartik has since childhood been a supporter of the US National Team. Kartik is the Director of Communications and Public Relations for the North American Soccer League (NASL). Laurence McKenna, commonly referred to as the English chap on the EPL Talk Podcast, lives in London, England. Raised in Liverpool, the passionate Reds supporter studied Media Communications at Goldsmiths, a constituent college of the University of London. Goldsmiths alumni include Damien Hirst, Malcolm McClaren and Graham Coxon (Blur). McKenna is an avid film buff as well as the director of the independent documentary, LA, Ohio, Miami. EPL Talk and EPL Talk Pro are the brainchild of Internet entrepreneur Christopher Harris, better known to readers as The Gaffer. Born in Wales, Harris is a former journalist who has been a football fan for more than 30 years and now spends his time analyzing the influence of the Premier League around the world from South Florida. A passionate Swansea City supporter, Harris is a former rock journalist who rubbed shoulders with Orbital, The Cult and Collective Soul, among many other bands. In 2005, he launched EPL Talk. A year later, he embarked on a series of more than one hundred personal interviews with some of the most interesting stories in soccer including Simon Inglis, Ray Hudson, Simon Kuper, David France and many others. He also carved out a niche by exploring the breaking stories regarding sports TV networks such as Fox Soccer Channel, GolTV and ESPN.
