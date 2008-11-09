



Episode 42 of the EPL Talk Podcast features audio and interviews from the Manchester United against Chelsea match from Old Trafford. The Gaffer captured the excitement and atmosphere of being at Old Trafford. Plus he interviewed a Manchester United fan who has been attending Old Trafford since the 1950’s. The interviewee sells matchday programmes and gives listeners background about collecting programmes. This podcast concludes the tour of England by EPL Talk, which included a total of four Premiership matches and one Champions League match in eight days.