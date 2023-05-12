It truly is crunch time now. At each of the different sections of the Premier League table, there is pressure. Some clubs are in desperation mode hoping others drop points. Others merely need to continue what they are doing to reach their goals.

The opening game of the weekend has one of each. Leeds United, rattling off loss after loss, welcomes a Newcastle side that has a foot in the Champions League group stage next season. All signs point to Leeds going down to the Championship after this season. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s rock-solid defense and talented forwards have this club going to new heights.

Everton and Manchester City have a game that probably should not be a contest. Yet, given Everton’s performance at Brighton on Monday, it would not be out of the cards to see it pull off a result against Manchester City. To be clear, this is still a Manchester City side that is on a winning run since the middle of February in the Premier League. The last time it lost in the league was Feb. 5 at Tottenham.

Arsenal will keeping a close eye at Goodison Park before the Gunners’ game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Despite the battering by Everton, Brighton is no easy task for Arsenal. Moreover, Arsenal simply has to win all of its games to stay within reach of Manchester City this season.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe is behind the desk for NBC’s studio coverage on Saturday and Sunday. She is joined by Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock. Then, on Monday, Paul Burmeister fills in alongside Warnock and Dany Higginbotham.

GOAL RUSH is back in a pivotal five-game slate at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The whip-around show on Peacock focuses on one game, but dips into the highlights and major moments from the other grounds as they happen.

Be sure to check out the Premier League in 4K this weekend. You can watch Leeds-Newcastle, Everton-Manchester City and Leicester-Liverpool in higher resolution. However, these games do require correct subscriptions and hardware.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 36

Saturday, May 13

7:30 a.m. — Leeds United vs. Newcastle. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

10 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Rob Palmer and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Paul Gilmour and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Southampton vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Phil Blacker and TBD.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Leon Osman.

Sunday, May 14

9 a.m. — Everton vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Joe Speight and Graeme Le Saux.

9 a.m. — Brentford vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Tony Gale.

11:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Monday, May 15

3 p.m. — Leicester City vs. Liverpool. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Martin Tyler and Jim Beglin.