



Episode 34 of the EPL Talk Podcast features separate interviews with football author and historian David Wangerin, and Championship Manager studio manager Dave Rutter. The Gaffer also discusses his upcoming dream tour of England and explains how you can experience the atmosphere of the Premiership online during EPL Talk’s nine-day tour. During the interview with David Wangerin (left), author of “Soccer In A Football World,” several fascinating topics are discussed including how early soccer was played in America (the answer may surprise you). Wangerin also delves into the New York Cosmos, the 1950 U.S. World Cup Team and much more. Dave Rutter (right), meanwhile, discusses the recent release of Championship Manager ’07, how addictive it is and what new features are available for football simulation players. He tells us how he thinks it compares to Football Manager and what the plans are for Championship Manager ’08.