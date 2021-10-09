PrendeTV is a free Spanish-language ad-supported streaming channel in the U.S.

The free channel is from Univision. It is U.S.’s first and only streaming channels-based and VOD service created specifically for U.S. Hispanic audiences. As a result, PrendeTV features 40 streaming channels and 10,000 hours of VOD programming.

Spanish-language viewers will be able to enjoy select games from the Champions League, and Brasileirão and Argentine leagues. Those games may include popular teams such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Palmeiras and Flamengo. Plus many others from South America and Europe.

Other select games are planned to be added in the future.

Here is what Univision’s President Pierluigi Gazzolo said about it recently. “We’ve brought together the best content providers, brands and distribution partners to create an unrivaled service for U.S. Hispanics in a way that only Univision can.”

PrendeTV takes its name from the Spanish-language word for “switch on” or “turn on.”

Thus far, streaming services have underserved the growing Hispanic audience. Recent research shows that 74% of Spanish-dominant Hispanics and 49% of bilingual Hispanics wish there was more Spanish-language content available. Half of Hispanic Millennials consider Spanish-language content more relevant than English-language content.

The Spanish channel also showcases movies, dramas, reality shows, children’s programming, and telenovelas. Audiences can access a channel and VOD lineup of exclusive programming from Univision and Televisa’s content libraries not found on any other streaming service.

PrendeTV: Where to find it

The channel is easy to find.

Firstly, the free streaming channel is on Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple, Google (Android phones and TV devices). Secondly, it is on the web on prende.tv. Thirdly, the app is also on the Roku platform.

Prende TV launched on March 30, 2021.

What are your questions about PrendeTV? Let us know in the comments section below.

