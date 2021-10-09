GolTV en Español is a Spanish-language soccer network that is available in the U.S.

Sister channel to Gol TV, GolTV en Español broadcasts games from the Ecuadorian and Uruguayan league. Plus it offers soccer from the Portuguese league. Some of the most popular teams in Uruguay that GolTV en Español shows include Nacional and Peñarol.

In addition, Gol TV shows games from the Dutch Cup.

At the height of GolTV, the network televised La Liga and Bundesliga. Both of these leagues are now on the giant ESPN network. But back in the day, GolTV was one of the top destinations to watch soccer.

Gol TV en Español broadcasts in Spanish. The network was among the first which started a trend of bilingual broadcasting among networks which serve both English language and Spanish language customers. That strategy was later used by competitor beIN SPORTS en Español with their English and Spanish networks.

The channel positions itself as the only TV channel devoted exclusively to soccer, 24 hours a day. According to its website, Gol TV en Español broadcasts over one thousand games per year. It also highlights daily news shows, documentaries and specials in addition to fútbol matches.

Located in the soccer hub of Miami, Gol TV ranks among the best soccer networks in the U.S.

GolTV en Español: Where to find the channel

GolTV en Español is available via Fanatiz, Fubo and select cable providers.

Find out more details on the official website for Gol TV en Español.

Fun fact: Former River Plate soccer player Enzo Francescoli was the CEO of GolTV as of 2012. Enzo was such an influence on French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane that Zizou named his son Enzo Zidane. Enzo also became a professional footballer. Brazilian soccer star Pelé nicknamed Enzo Francescoli “The Prince.”

