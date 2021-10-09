ATA Football is one of the first channels dedicated to women’s soccer in the world. Moreover, the channel is one of the youngest channels in terms of soccer content.

Launching in September 2020, the channel started as a way to broadcast the women’s game.

It is no secret that in the rapidly growing sport of soccer, diversity is breaking through. The women’s game grows perhaps the fastest of all the diverse outlets in the sport.

ATA Football started in the United States, where women’s soccer grows its fastest. Much of that can be attributed to the United States Women’s National Team. In the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final, 22 percent more American viewers watched the U.S. defeat Japan compared to the 2018 men’s final. Granted, it helps when the home team plays in the game. However, the statistic represents the women’s game as a whole.

Since 1999, when the USWNT won their first Women’s World Cup, the women’s game boomed. Furthermore, other countries did not pay as much due to that side of the game.

Fortunately, we now see other countries devoting more resources to the women’s game. In turn, club competitions and other aspects of the women’s game now pull in large audiences.

In step ATA Football, founded by Esmeralda Negron and Hannah Brown. With CBS owning the rights to the U.S.-based NWSL, there was a market for other women’s competitions.

ATA Football does not have its own television channel. But, its website does provide live broadcasts of games. The service’s games are in English, seeing as it is for a more English-speaking American audience.

ATA Football broadcasts

One of the fastest growing club competitions on the women’s side is the FA Women’s Super League. Many of the teams that feature in the men’s side of the Premier League have women’s teams that compete in a league season. The 12-team league includes women’s teams representing the five of the traditional big six of the men’s Premier League.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all have teams that compete. Additionally, teams like Leicester City, Everton and Aston Villa also compete.

Upcoming Matches on ATA Football:

Despite the relatively new league, the teams include high-level players. While watching on ATA Football, you will be able to see teams that compete in the Women’s Champions League, including Arsenal, winners in 2007, and Chelsea, runner-up in 2021.

As stated earlier, the USWNT bolstered the growth of the women’s game as a whole. Currently, a number of United States internationals play on ATA Football.

For example, Tobin Heath plays for Arsenal, and she previously played for Manchester United. Zaneta Wyne is the only other U.S.-international to be on a Women’s Super League roster with West Ham United. However, the likes of Christen Press, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Sam Mewis all featured on teams.

The most successful team in women’s club soccer in Europe is Lyon. The eight-time Women’s Champions League winners play in the Division 1 Feminine in France. The ‘D1F’ also features on ATA Football’s website. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan all completed stints in France’s top division for women soccer. Usually, these women go towards Lyon, which has immense support for their women’s side.

A paid ATA Football membership means live access to 45 FA WSL premium matches, along with more than 30 live matches from D1 Arkema, Primera Iberdola and Frauen-Bundesliga. Matches are available on ATA Football via desktop, mobile web, mobile app and connected TV devices including Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

In all, ATA Football paid subscribers can watch over 200 live women’s matches from the best leagues and clubs around the globe. Plus they gain access to virtual events, training, partner content, podcasts and an on-demand library of past matches.