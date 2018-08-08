Never before in the history of soccer in the United States have there been so many options to watch your favorite clubs, leagues and tournaments from around the world.

And with options, there comes more confusion.

To try to minimize the chaos as much as possible and to provide you with the information you need at your fingertips to make smart viewing choices, we’ve created a series of graphics below to show who has what. If you’re more the literal person, we also have a more exhaustive text list that shares where you find soccer on US TV and streaming.

Last updated: June 2, 2020

Streaming providers

Soccer leagues/competitions on B/R Live

Website: B/R Live ($9.99/month for their soccer pass).

Soccer leagues/competitions on ESPN+

Subscription: Available via ESPN Plus.

Soccer leagues/competitions on Fanatiz

Free trial: 7-day trial available via Fanatiz.

Soccer leagues/competitions on fuboTV

Free trial: 7-day trial available with fuboTV.

Other services that stream soccer

Check out YipTV, YouTube TV (no beIN SPORTS; not available nationwide), AT&T TV and Hulu Live.

TV networks

Soccer leagues/competitions on beIN SPORTS

Free trial: Trials available with fuboTV, Sling Latino, Sling World Sports and Vidgo.

Soccer leagues/competitions on ESPN

Free trial: Trials available with Sling Orange.

Soccer leagues/competitions on FOX Sports (FS1 and FS2)

Free trial: Trials available through fuboTV and Sling Blue.

Soccer leagues/competitions on GolTV

Free trial: 7-day trial available through fuboTV and Fanatiz.

Soccer leagues/competitions on NBCSN

Free trial: Trials available through fuboTV and Sling Blue.

Soccer leagues/competitions on Telemundo

Free trial: 7-day trial available through fuboTV.

Soccer leagues/competitions on Univision

Free trial: Trials available through fuboTV.

If you have any questions about the channels broadcasting soccer leagues in United States, please let us know. With the world of streaming and TV changing constantly, we’re here to answer your questions and feedback.