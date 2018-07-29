Here’s the definitive list of who has the rights to which soccer leagues and competitions on US television and streaming for the new season.

Note that these are the rights for the United States only. All links below are to the legal rights-holders.

Updated: September 17, 2020

‘Where to find soccer leagues and competitions’ is no longer available. Download our free eBook instead

Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans

• How to stream soccer: A cordcutter’s guide

• More resources

• Comparison wizard

• Streaming guides

• B/R Live

• ESPN+

• Fanatiz

• fuboTV

• Hulu + Live TV

• Paramount+

• Peacock

• Sling Blue

• Sling Latino

• Sling Orange

• Sling Orange+Blue

• Sling World Sports