Here’s the definitive list of who has the rights to which soccer leagues and competitions on US television and streaming for the new season.
Note that these are the rights for the United States only. All links below are to the legal rights-holders.
Updated: September 17, 2020
‘Where to find soccer leagues and competitions’ is no longer available. Download our free eBook instead
Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans
• How to stream soccer: A cordcutter’s guide
• More resources
• Comparison wizard
• Streaming guides
• B/R Live
• ESPN+
• Fanatiz
• fuboTV
• Hulu + Live TV
• Paramount+
• Peacock
• Sling Blue
• Sling Latino
• Sling Orange
• Sling Orange+Blue
• Sling World Sports
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...