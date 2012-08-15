- Anyone can play, but you must be older than 18 to be eligible to receive one of the prizes,
- Only one entry per person per week; If you make a mistake or need to change your predictions, complete the entry again and your latest entry will be recorded,
- Stick with the same club throughout the course of the season. You can switch teams, but you won’t be eligible to win one of the prizes if you do so,
- The deadline to submit your weekly entry for each Gameweek is every Saturday at 6:30am ET/11:30am BST; deadlines for mid-week games TBD,
- Winners will be notified by e-mail, so please be sure to enter a valid e-mail address in both the registration form and weekly game entries,
INTRODUCTION | PLAY THE GAME | RULES | FAQ
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...