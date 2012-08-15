  1. Anyone can play, but you must be older than 18 to be eligible to receive one of the prizes,
  2. Only one entry per person per week; If you make a mistake or need to change your predictions, complete the entry again and your latest entry will be recorded,
  3. Stick with the same club throughout the course of the season. You can switch teams, but you won’t be eligible to win one of the prizes if you do so,
  4. The deadline to submit your weekly entry for each Gameweek is every Saturday at 6:30am ET/11:30am BST; deadlines for mid-week games TBD,
  5. Winners will be notified by e-mail, so please be sure to enter a valid e-mail address in both the registration form and weekly game entries,

INTRODUCTION | PLAY THE GAME | RULES | FAQ