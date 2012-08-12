Do you have what it takes to be the next Roberto Mancini, Jose Mourinho or Sir Alex Ferguson? Find out in Beat The Manager, the brand-new fantasy game from EPL Talk.

Unlike other fantasy games where you pick and choose players from different teams, Beat The Manager is a game that zeros in on your expertise on your Premier League team. Each gameweek, you’ll predict what starting line-up your manager will choose for the next game, as well as what the final score will be. Plus, you’ll also get to pick what the starting line-up your real-world manager should select.

Can you pick a better starting line-up than your manager?

Are you a better judge of who should and shouldn’t be playing?

Beat The Manager requires a different thought process. Guessing your manager’s starting line-up is one thing, but by being asked to select the starting line-up that your manager should pick, you have the chance to outwit the manager throughout the 2012-13 Premier League season. Do you have what it takes?

At EPL Talk, we have assembled a panel of soccer and statistical experts to judge the competition. We’ll monitor all of your entries from each gameweek — including your predictions for the final score for each of your team’s matches, as well as how good you are at predicting who your manager will pick.

Then, the contestant who has the best score at the end of gameweek 6 will win an Apple iPad! At the end of gameweek 12, we’ll give away another iPad. And at the end of gameweeks 18, 24, 30 and 38. You’ll have six chances to win your very own Apple iPad.

If you’ve watched your team play, and thought that you could do a better job than your team’s manager, here’s your chance to Beat The Manager in this fun, unique, one-of-a-kind game.

Do you have what it takes to Beat The Manager?

